Charles Blondeau presents the West Coast premiere of the off-Broadway play “Daddy Issues” running from Friday, Oct. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 13, in the Dorie Theatre at the Complex in Hollywood. The play explores how far a gay guy will go to please his overbearing Jewish parents. Written and directed by David Goldyn, the play stars Thomas Dominick DeBone, Jonathan Fishman, Noa Lev-Ari, Sherry Michaels, Josh Nadler, Emily Nash, James Seifert, Pamela Shaw and Solly Werner. Showtimes are at 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday; 5 p.m., Sunday. Tickets start at $30. 6476 Santa Monica Blvd. daddyissuestheplay.com.