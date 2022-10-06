Culinary history

The Culinary Historians of Southern California is holding “Cuckoo for Coconuts,” a lecture by historians Constance L. Kirker and Mary Newman on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 10:30 a.m., via Zoom. The versatile coconut is an essential ingredient in savory curries and sweet desserts, and is a sacred element in Hindu rituals and Polynesian kava ceremonies. Kirker and Newman explore the global history of the coconut, from its ancient origins to its recent elevation to superfood status. They will also share interesting and delicious coconut recipes. Admission is free; registration required. eventbrite.com/e/culinaryprogram-constance-l-kirker-andmary-newman-cuckoo-for-coconutstickets-424549467887.