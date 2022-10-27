Council supports ballot measure on abortion rights

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Oct. 25 in support of Proposition 1, a November ballot initiative that will codify abortion access into the California State Constitution.

“With the passage of Proposition 1, California will lead the way for the rest of the nation by enshrining reproductive freedom in our State Constitution,” said Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, 13th District.

“Reproductive health care and freedom are fundamental rights and they must be protected. We must also affirm that California stands steadfastly against any Supreme Court or radical right-wing legislature that works to take any of our fundamental personal rights away. Many of those rights are now at risk, including marriage equality and the right to privacy, and Los Angeles has made it clear that we hold these fundamental rights and values dear, and we’ll do anything we can to protect them.”

“The Los Angeles City Council added its voice to those of communities up and down the state standing up for the reproductive rights of the women of California, and by our example, supporting these rights for all women in the United States,” said City Council President Paul Krekorian, 2nd District. “Although women in California currently enjoy complete autonomy in their reproductive choices, this amendment to our constitution will protect that right from future infringement by any local government. The most basic rights of women to control their own bodies and make their own decisions about the most personal matter imaginable is under attack in this country. The city of Los Angeles has voted to defend this most basic freedom, and we are confident the state of California will do the same.”

If approved by voters on Nov. 8, Proposition 1 would add the right to an abortion to the California State Constitution, thus establishing a right to reproductive freedom, among other protections. Proposition 1 would amend the California State Constitution to explicitly prohibit the state from denying or interfering with personal choices related to reproductive care, and declare that individuals have a fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and to use or refuse contraceptives. If the proposition is approved, California will become the first state to protect abortion access in its constitution.