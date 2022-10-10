Condemnation continues over racist remarks, Martinez steps down as council president

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez, 6th District, stepped down as council president on Oct. 10, a day after a recording of her making racist remarks about Blacks and minorities was made public.

The recording was allegedly made in October 2021 during a conversation between Martinez, Councilmen Kevin de Leon, 14th District, and Gil Cedillo, 1st District, and Los Angeles Labor Federation President Ron Herrera about the redistricting process. The recording had previously been uploaded to Reddit by an anonymous source and has since been removed from the website. The source of the recording has not been revealed.

In the recording, Martinez makes a racist remark in Spanish about Councilman Mike Bonin’s adopted son, who is Black, and stated the boy deserved a “beatdown” for allegedly misbehaving while riding on a float in a Dr. Martin Luther King Day parade. De Leon likened Bonin bringing his son to the parade to Martinez carrying a “Louis Vuitton bag.” At another point in the conversation, Martinez refers to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, stating “F**k that guy, he’s with the Blacks.” When discussing the redistricting process and how the Koreatown area would be divided, the three council members joked about the Oaxacan population in eastern Koreatown, with Martinez stating that she sees a lot of “short, dark people” in the area.

Martinez apologized for the remarks when she stepped down as council president on Oct. 10.

“I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments. I’m so sorry. I sincerely apologize to the people I hurt with my words: to my colleagues, their families, especially to Mike [Bonin], [husband] Sean and your son. As a mother, I know better and I am sorry. I am truly ashamed. I know this is the result of my own actions. I’m sorry to your entire family for putting you through this,” Martinez said in a statement. “As someone who believes deeply in the empowerment of communities of color, I recognize my comments undercut that goal. Going forward, reconciliation will be my priority. I have already reached out to many of my Black colleagues and other Black leaders to express my regret in order for us to heal. I ask for forgiveness from my colleagues and from the residents of this city that I love so much. In the end, it is not my apologies that matter most, it will be the actions I take from this day forward. I hope that you will give me the opportunity to make amends.”

For many, stepping down as council president was not enough, and they called for Martinez, as well as De Leon and Cedillo, to resign from the council.

“What we all became aware of [on Oct. 9], the hate speech, the racist talk, the transgressions, the abject ultimate abuse of power away from the public eye in a secretive space, excluding Angelenos, excluding us, other council members is unconscionable. It is not something that I think we can get through unless the individuals involved resign from office. I don’t see any way past this,” said Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, 13th District, who will serve as acting council president. “If we have any obstacles that are going to get in the way of healing, from a group of elected officials that engaged in racism against an African American child, that engaged in horrific things said about Indigenous peoples from Oaxaca, that alluded to some of the old tropes against the LGBTQ community, I don’t see how continuing in city leadership is going to allow the city to move forward, to heal, to move past this to reconcile. I just think that presence will continue to be an obstacle if it is still there.”

Councilman Paul Koretz, 5th District, also called for Martinez to resign, but stopped short of calling for De Leon and Cedillo to resign from the council.

“I am shocked and appalled by the jaw-droppingly terrible statements and behavior of Council President Nury Martinez,” Koretz said in a statement. “I think she should resign for the good of the city.”

Bonin and his husband Sean Arian denounced the remarks.

“We are appalled, angry and absolutely disgusted that Nury Martinez attacked our son with horrific racist slurs, and about her desire to physically harm him. It’s vile, abhorrent and utterly disgraceful. … She needs to resign from office,” Bonin and Arian said in a statement. “Any parent reading her comments will know she is unfit for public office.”

“I am appalled at the racist, dehumanizing remarks made by Los Angeles city officials and leaders that were made public,” added Councilwoman Nithya Raman, whose 4th District was dramatically altered during the redistricting process. “At a time when our nation is grappling with a rise in hate speech and hate crimes, these racist comments have deepened the pain that our communities have endured. Los Angeles deserves better.”

Numerous other officials from many different parts of the political spectrum also condemned the racist comments, including L.A. mayoral candidates Rick Caruso and Karen Bass.

“The comments … were racist and deeply offensive,” Caruso said in a statement. “Now, we must unite and strongly repudiate what was said. My heart goes out to Councilman Bonin and his family. Now, strong action must be taken. I am calling on City Council President Nury Martinez to do the right thing and immediately resign her office. I believe councilman Kevin de Leon should do the same, as should Councilman Gil Cedillo. I do believe that in their hearts they are better people than the vile comments we heard on that tape. But they also know they are role models and they have let our city down. Being a leader means taking full responsibility for your actions. In this important moment for our city, anything short of resignation completely fails that test.”

“Los Angeles must move in a new direction, and that is not possible unless the four individuals caught on that tape resign from their offices immediately,” Bass said in a statement. “I want to again say to the innocent child who is caught in the middle of this that he is beautiful, brilliant and loved. From some of L.A.’s most powerful leaders, we heard racism and bigotry against Black, Indigenous, LGBTQ+, Armenian and other Angelenos, as well as slurs against a child. We also heard them stoking the divide between our city’s Black and Latino communities. To move forward as a city, we must move past the politics of divide and conquer. There is no place for division and hate in Los Angeles. The challenges we face in our city affect us all – and we must unite around our shared values if we are to overcome them and achieve the common dreams we all have for our families.”

Candidates Katy Young Yaroslavsky and Sam Yebri, who are running for the 5th District Los Angeles City Council seat, said they were disgusted by the statements and called for the three council members to step down.

“The vile comments, including those ridiculing and suggesting violence against a child of a colleague, make me sick and deeply sad,” Yaroslavsky said. “Here’s what I know: Angelenos are facing huge challenges – homelessness and sky-high housing costs, inflation, structural racism and climate change to name just a few. And we desperately need to come together now as one strong, united coalition to tackle these issues. It doesn’t work for leaders to proclaim they stand for unity and then behind closed doors divide up the world into us and them. Racist speech has no place anywhere in our city, least of all among those in whom we put our trust to lead us to a brighter future. Also vital is that we all speak out against racism when we encounter it. Silence is complicity.”

“In order to move forward as a city, I renew my call that Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo resign from the City Council immediately,” Yebri said. “We cannot tolerate policymakers who harbor – and make decisions based on – racist and homophobic views. This leadership crisis, and the difference between how my opponent and I responded to it, illustrate how entrenched politicians circle the wagons to protect their own. Los Angeles cannot move forward and solve our many problems until we are willing to change our city’s leadership.”

Cedillo apologized for not stepping in and denouncing the remarks during the conversation.

“I want to start by apologizing. While I did not engage in the conversation in question, I was present at times during this meeting last year. It is my instinct to hold others accountable when they use derogatory or racially divisive language,” Cedillo said in a statement. “Clearly, I should have intervened. I failed in holding others and myself to the highest standard. The hurtful and harmful remarks made about my colleague’s son were simply unacceptable. We choose public life, but our families should always be off limits and never part of the political discourse.”

The remarks were also condemned by West Hollywood officials.

“I’m pausing to reflect on the appalling and deeply disturbing comments of Los Angeles City Councilmember Nury Martinez. While she has resigned her role as L.A. City Council president, I feel that she should offer her full resignation from the L.A. City Council,” West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister said. “My heart goes out to L.A. City Councilmember Mike Bonin, his husband Sean, and their son. Many people in West Hollywood have reached out to me and they’ve told me how thankful they are for our city and its commitment to being a safe refuge for LGBTQ+ people.”

“I am shocked, angered and deeply disappointed,” said West Hollywood Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath, who is running for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ 3rd District seat. “The resignations of all involved are imperative, but they are simply not enough. We must create a new way forward. The time is now.”

The Los Angeles City Council is expected to meet next on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m.