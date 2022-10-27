Community meeting held for potential San Vicente Plaza

The city of West Hollywood is working on a conceptual vision to allow for temporary, partial or full closures of San Vicente Boulevard between Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard on a limited basis to create a pedestrian-oriented space for city-sponsored programs and events or impromptu community gatherings.

The city has said San Vicente Plaza would be well buffered from sound into the neighborhood yet still very walkable and in close proximity.

The West Hollywood West Renters Association is encouraging residents to attend a community meeting on the project, which will be held adjacent to the Great Lawn in West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 29.