Join comedian Bill Devlin for his “Comedy and Cocktails” show on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Hollywood Improv. The show also includes comedians Jeremy Hotz and Frazier Smith, as well as surprise special guests and music by Jim Bo. “Comedy and Cocktails” is one of the longest running shows at the Impov. General admission is $15. 8162 Melrose Ave. billdevlin.com.