“Cindy & The Disco Ball: The Musical” runs from Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Garry Marshall Theatre. The original musical blends the signature sound of the 1970s with fun lyrics and pop musical theater influences. Starring Christopher Baker, Jasiana Caraballo, Malynda Hale, Hayden Kharrazi and Abigail Kate Thomas, it takes audience back in time with a new Cinderella story. Showtimes are 7 p.m., Friday; 2 p.m., Saturday; and 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $40. 4252 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank. (818)955-8101, garrymarshalltheatre.org.