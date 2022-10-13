UCLA’s Center for the Performing Arts welcomes Branford Marsalis and his acclaimed quartet back to the Royce Hall stage on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. A Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee, saxophonist Marsalis is one of the most influential figures in contemporary music. Celebrated for its original compositions and interpretations of jazz standards and popular classics, the Branford Marsalis Quartet incorporates classical and operatic elements in its latest project, “The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul.” Tickets start at $59. 10745 Dickson Court. cap.ucla.edu.