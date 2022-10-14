Bosse blasts utility employees for repeated power outages

Following a power outage last month that left 213 Trousdale Estate residents without electricity for more than a day, Southern California Edison employees appeared before the Beverly Hills City Council on Oct. 11, where they came under fire from council members and residents.

For more than an hour, Mayor Lili Bosse and her colleagues pressed Edison employees about the outages, Edison’s response and their plans for improvement, while residents called in to air their complaints.

“We had truly a disastrous experience in our community,” Bosse said. “People were sitting in the darkness. There was no communication, no updates for medicine. People felt very unsafe in their homes because they were unable to turn on their alarms. They were losing their food and clearly their quality of life,” she added.

Bosse had previously summoned Edison representatives to an Aug. 23 regular meeting to answer for prior Trousdale Estates outages. Council members asked the representatives to return in November with a progress report, but when the neighborhood’s electricity shut off again on Sept. 9 and wasn’t restored until Sept. 11, Bosse asked the representatives to return sooner.

“It was incomprehensible to even expect that situation. So, because of that, we’ve moved up the timeline for you to be here,” Bosse said.

Aaron Smith, director of construction and maintenance of the northwest division, blamed the Sept. 9 outage on a circuit failure, and said that an “unprecedented” telecommunications error at the distribution operations center extended the outage by about 12 hours.

Rudy Gonzalez, principal manager for local public affairs said, “We’re here to extend our commitment to the city that we will do better. We’ve let you down, we haven’t met our own expectations, and we certainly haven’t met the expectations of the community.”

Gonzalez said that Edison has had problems in a “small area of the community served by a couple of problematic circuits,” though he added that the utility has developed a scope of works to improve those circuits.

Councilwoman Sharona Nazarian said that while there were few residents present at the meeting, councilmembers have received extensive testimony from dissatisfied constituents. She then asked if the city has ever missed a payment to SCE.

“Not that I’m aware of,” Gonzalez said.

“So, from my understanding our residents do their part. We have paid and honored our end of the deal as a city, and I think it’s really important to kind of highlight exactly what steps you’re going to be taking to honor your part,” Nazarian said.

Smith then explained how his team of 1700 employees covers an area of about 300 square miles, adding that each piece of equipment in the area has a maintenance plan that calls for an inspection every three-to-five years.

Nazarian pressed him further, saying, “I hear that you guys are trying and I hear that you want to address the needs of the community. But it seems like maybe you need to hire more people at this point, [or] pay overtime. I don’t know. … But whatever is being done now is not working.”

She and other council members also grilled the Edison representatives about the utility’s instruction that residents should file claims for damages they incurred during the outage.

Asked if any of the claims had been honored, Smith said, “I don’t know offhand, but we could check,” adding it “is not atypical … to file [a claim] independently.”

Councilman Lester Friedman asked what the utility is doing to repair the four main circuits that provide power to Trousdale Estates.

An Edison representative responded that they are increasing the voltage output of one of the circuits, and tying two of the other circuits together, “therefore allowing us the opportunity to shift load when there’s an outage … on one circuit onto another circuit that’s operating properly,” the representative said, adding that those changes were expected to be finished by the first quarter of 2023.

Bosse said that Edison’s responses to the council’s questions did not ease her concerns.

“I was really hoping that the conversation today would somehow make the community feel better. From my perspective, thus far, I feel worse and that is a problem. … What is in place now, that we can be assured this will never happen again?” she said.

Carrie Rutledge, district manager of the Santa Monica service center, said, “I can’t guarantee there will not be another emergency outage. I can guarantee … we do have a full project plan and schedule. It’s fully funded, has resources assigned to it, it’s on our schedule.”

Still, Bosse was unsatisfied, and demanded that utility representatives return to the council until the circuits are fully repaired. “At our first meeting in November we will have you back, … to see what has been implemented, and we’ll continue having you back until we finally see some changes,” she said.