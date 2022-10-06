Beverly Hills Hotel’s McCarthy Salad

In celebration of the hotel’s 110th anniversary, The Beverly Hills Hotel’s most celebrated dish, the McCarthy Salad, will be served in the Polo Lounge through December. Servers will arrive to the table with white gloves, the salad and a bottle of Dom Pérignon. This special salad is garnished with gold leaf flakes, lobster and caviar. It’s served in a commemorative bowl made by Bernardaud, the masters of French porcelain since 1863. Guests will get to take this exquisite bowl home with them. The design is inspired by the hotel’s Martinique print that has adorned its walls since 1949, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the L.A. Conservancy, in honor of the hotels’ legendary architect Paul Revere Williams. This special McCarthy Salad is priced at $1,912 to honor the year the hotel opened.