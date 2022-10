Learn about business opportunities during the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce’s “Get to Know Your Chamber” event on Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 9-10:30 a.m. The meeting will cover benefits and opportunities available to members and ways the chamber is assisting them. The presentation begins at 9 a.m., followed at 10 a.m. by networking. Admission is free but reservations are requested. 9400 S. Santa Monica Blvd. Email rojtman@beverlyhillschamber.com.