UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance welcomes four-time Grammy Award-winning drummer Antonio Sánchez and Bad Hombre on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 8 p.m. in Royce Hall. Sánchez returns to the stage with songs from his new recording “SHIFT,” accompanied by Thana Alexa on vocals, BIGYUKI on keyboards and Lex Sadler on bass. Tickets start at $59. 10745 Dickson Court. (310)825-2101, cap.ucla.edu.