Western Warburton and MY/Acting Studios present an evening of comedies by David Ives titled “All In The Timing” running from Friday, Oct. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Zephyr Theatre. The evening of six one-act plays combines wit, intellect, satire and fun. Showtimes are at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $35. 7456 Melrose Ave. onstage411.com/aitt.