The critically-acclaimed hit comedy “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Divorce” runs from Sunday, Oct. 9, through Sunday, Nov. 20, at the New Collective Theater in Hollywood. Written by Jeff Gould and directed by Marc Antonio Pritchett, the play focuses on three couples intent on getting divorced. While in a meeting room waiting for the same mediator, the couples share their stories of love that went wrong. What will happen when the mediator finally arrives? Showtimes are 8 p.m., Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $40. 6440 Santa Monica Blvd. divorce.brownpapertickets.com.