5th District candidates take jabs during forum

The turmoil at Los Angeles City Hall this week dictated the tone of the most recent 5th District candidate forum on Oct. 10, with candidates Katy Young Yaroslavsky and Sam Yebri trading barbs over racist remarks made by L.A. City Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo.

Tense moments came when moderator Patty Lombard asked the candidates to discuss their reactions to the remarks, which were made public the previous day. Yebri claimed Yaroslavsky did not immediately call for the council members’ resignation and did not immediately reject endorsements she received from them. Yaroslavsky responded by stating that she had called for them to step down on Oct. 9 and called for their resignation the following day. She said she also removed them as supporters from her campaign website.

“When I heard that audio, it disgusted me as a father, as an immigrant. The words of these entrenched, arrogant politicians [who] all endorsed Katy in this race were racist, homophobic and even abusive towards a toddler. The moment I heard the audio yesterday afternoon, I went to Twitter and my social media and I immediately and publicly called on Nury Martinez and Kevin de Leon to resign from the City Council, and I publicly called on Katy to renounce their endorsements. Anything less sends the message that racism and homophobia are tolerable in our city and our City Hall.”

Yaroslavsky defended her actions and chastised Yebri for attempting to politicize the situation to benefit his campaign.

“So yesterday (Oct. 9), I called on the council members to step down from their leadership positions and today (Oct. 10), I publicly called on them and the labor federation leader Ron Herrera to resign. I’ve removed Nury Martinez and Kevin de Leon from my website’s endorsement list. I’m not interested in either of their endorsements because the statements they made, made me clear we don’t share the same values. It is a very dark day for our city and divisiveness like this among our elected leaders has no place in City Hall,” Yaroslavsky said. “Sam’s response … has been about scoring political points and centering himself in this and his campaign in this conversation. We should be talking about the issues we’re facing as a city, not political grandstanding. That is the distinction, the distinction between the two of us and a perfect snapshot of how each of us will conduct ourselves in public office.”

Following that exchange, the candidates outlined their positions on a multitude of issues in the 5th District, including the Purple Line Extension project, protected bike lanes, homelessness, historic preservation and the Bulgari Hotel project proposed in Benedict Canyon. The forum was hosted by the Bel-Air-Beverly Crest, P.I.C.O., Westside and Westwood neighborhood councils. Yebri sought to depict Yaroslavsky, who previously served as Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s senior deputy for the environment and arts, as a political insider who will continue the status quo at City Hall. Yaroslavsky touted her experience in government as being a benefit, enabling her to build coalitions with others and solve complex problems, and frequently called into question her opponent’s lack of experience in government.

With the Purple Line Extension, both candidates agreed that the subway will help get drivers out of their cars and will provide improved access to cultural institutions in the Miracle Mile and job centers throughout the region. Yaroslavsky said it is critical to ensure first-mile, last mile programs will provide transportation between subway stations and destinations, and to ensure the subway system is safe.

“It doesn’t matter if you build the most perfect transportation system in the world. If people won’t take it for whatever reason, then it’s not a success,” she said. “So the way we get people out of their cars and onto Metro is by making it easy, affordable and safe for folks to take transit. That means first-mile, lastmile needs to be thoughtfully built out. As an infrastructure and sustainability policymaker with a track record in these areas, I’m ready to start this work on Day One to make sure that people can access the stations easily and safely.”

Yebri said making the system safe and keeping it clean must be a priority.

“The key is safety, safety, safety,” he added. “When decision makers at the MTA decided to reduce law enforcement, the result has been that I and many others don’t feel safe riding the subways and trains in Los Angeles anymore. We need law enforcement to keep our riders safe. That’s basic. We also need to make sure it’s clean and sanitary. We have to invest in sanitation workers, clean our bathrooms, remove graffiti. Otherwise ridership will continue to plummet.” Yebri said bike lanes are a longterm planning issue that needs to be thoughtfully considered. He said it is important to work with constituents to determine where bike lanes should be implemented. Yebri cited the Westwood area as a logical place for more bike lanes because of its proximity to UCLA. He wants to revisit the Uplift Melrose project, which would have reduced traffic lanes and added bike lanes and pedestrian areas to the shopping district.

Yaroslavsky said L.A. should be “one of the great bike cities of the world” because of its climate, but lacks a connected network of bike lanes. She said she supports a protected bike lane on Sixth Street through Hancock Park and on Westwood Boulevard to UCLA. Yaroslavsky added that safety is a key component, and she plans to work with constituents and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation to create more opportunities for two-wheeled transportation.

The candidates also discussed solutions to homelessness. Yaroslavsky said it is imperative that the city continue pursuing leases and purchase agreements for hotels and motels that can be converted into shelters and housing. She also cited the VA campus in Westwood as a location where more housing can be built. Yaroslavsky said that outreach is critical, but there must be beds available for people to go to, and that means creating more housing in the first place.

“One of the first things I’m going to do is call for an RFP (request for proposal) for folks to come in and make proposals for locations, and then figure out which ones make the most sense and get going immediately on getting that started,” Yaroslavsky added.

Yebri said the city and county bureaucracy is impeding efforts to build housing quickly. He also plans to have an aggressive engagement team if elected to help get people living on the streets into housing.

“I will act immediately to transition those living in encampments into shelter and treatment,” Yebri said. “I’m not going to wait months, I’m not going to give you political promises or excuses. I’m going to act because I believe this will save lives and because I know I’m accountable to you as the residents of CD 5.”

Both candidates said they support historic preservation and protecting the unique character of district’s neighborhoods.

“Historic preservation is important not just because it preserves our city’s great history, but it protects affordable housing. It fosters neighborhood stability, enhances diversity and it’s proven to enhance property values,” Yebri said. “We know that older, smaller mixed use [rent stabilized] buildings represent the largest share of affordable housing in our city. These include quaint bungalow courts and garden apartments. These must be protected in terms of resources and priorities.”

Yaroslavsky said she knows the importance of historic preservation first-hand, as she lives in a South Carthay district duplex located in a historic preservation zone.

“I’m a very strong supporter of HPOZs in generally preserving our historic architecture. And we can do that while we’re also making sure we’re meeting the needs of L.A.’s current residents for more housing,” Yaroslavsky said. “This is not a zero sum game. The way we do it is through updating our community plans and putting density near our job centers and at our transit stations that are going to be coming in.”

Yaroslavsky and Yebri were also on the same page in opposing the proposed Bulgari Hotel project in Benedict Canyon. Yebri called for an investigation into communications between the developer and labor unions supporting the project to see if there are improprieties.

“This is a project that is a lose lose. It’s going to destroy our hillsides and set a very dangerous precedent for all of Los Angeles,” Yebri said. “It is going to create massive fire risks and endanger the lives of everyone on the hillsides.”

Yaroslavsky added that she will ensure the project is not approved if elected, and she will seek funds to potentially purchase the property so it can be preserved as open space.

“The proposed Benedict Canyon project is a truly terrible project that we should just put to bed. It’s a massive waste of residents’ time and resources,” Yaroslavsky said. “A hotel does not belong on that parcel. It should be either single family houses or even better, purchased for open space.”

The candidates appealed for the voters’ support in the Nov. 8 General Election, and directed people to their campaign websites for more information about their plans. Anyone wishing to view the Oct. 10 forum can visit us02web.zoom.us/rec/share/bXB7v6- qXFXo_UBFkyy4obn04ej_qfxhSfS8 3DjAKcmUhZiRUQZJAgzGjqgL2mL.ol9Iio2Mwvpa7XQV?start Time=1665451674000.