WeHo announces arts grant recipients

The city of West Hollywood has announced the recipients for the 2023-24 Arts Grant Program, which will provide $211,000 to 20 new grantees and 16 multiyear grantees.

West Hollywood has maintained an Arts Grant Program since 1997. It provides funds to eligible artists and nonprofit arts organizations for the production, performance and presentation of projects in West Hollywood, as well as projects that serve the West Hollywood community. For 2023-24, the city received 49 applications and $315,604 in funding requests from artists and nonprofit arts organizations. The applications represent a variety of arts disciplines and project proposals.

Following peer panel review and consideration by the Performing Arts and Cultural Affairs Subcommittee and Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission, the West Hollywood City Council approved the grantees on Sept. 19. From the Arts Project Grant category, the grantees include Brockus Project Dance Company, Grand Performances, International Eye Los Angeles, Mashup Contemporary Dance Company, Oasis Players, Pieter, Pride Poets and Saturday Night Bath Concert Fund. In the Transgender Arts Initiative Grant category, the city received 16 applications and selected Celebration Theatre, Cleveland Wright Lopez, Drian Juarez, Lauren Woods and Marval A Rechsteiner as grant recipients.

The organizations selected under the Community Arts Grant category are Age Inclusion in Media, the Alliance of Los Angeles Playwrights, Chicana Directors Initiative and East West Players, Inc. Artists Ignacio Darnaude, Sharmin Rahman and Steven Reigns were selected in the WeHo Artist Grant category.

In addition to these new grant awardees, the city continues to support its multi-year grantees in their second or third year of programming. The multi-year grantees are Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles, Greenway Arts Alliance, Helix Collective, Kontrapunktus Neo-Baroque Chamber Orchestra, LAXART, Look What She Did, MAK Center for Art and Architecture, ONE Archives, Rogue Artists Ensemble, Suarez Dance Theater, the New Arts Foundation, War Toys, Prism Comics, No Easy Props, Arts Bridging the Gap and Wordsville.

The Arts Grant Program is considered to be a central component to arts and cultural programs and services provided by the city of West Hollywood. Arts grants offer subsidized funding to artists and organizations so that ticket prices are free or affordable for the public.