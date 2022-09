Enjoy an online photography exhibit titled “Festoon” running from Thursday, Sept. 1, through Friday, Sept. 16. The exhibit, which is being held by the Los Angeles Art Association and Gallery 825 on La Cienega Boulevard, includes Los Angeles based photographer Carl Shubs’ piece “Flowers & Steps.” Other works in the expansive exhibit explore decorative practice. To view the photographs, visit laaa.org/festoon/s-399jw.