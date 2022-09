Game Show Network is seeking contestants for a new trivia series where all it takes is one correct answer to “Switch” from last place to place. “Switch” is a show aimed at people who love pop culture or are trivia whizzes.

All participants must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, be local to Los Angeles during the taping dates between October and November and be 18 years old by Oct. 24.

To apply, visit orm.jotform .com/gsncasting/switch-game-show-submission.