State provides funds to boost student literacy

California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has announced a new $27 million digital literacy partnership that will provide free bilingual early literacy assistance to children and families through interactive eBooks, songs and games in English and Spanish.

The digital literacy partnership is part of Thurmond’s Statewide Literacy Campaign to help all students come to school ready to learn and read proficiently by third grade.

Thurmond said it is urgent for the state, and for all schools, to redouble efforts to help students recover and expand literacy skills. National reports show declines in student reading levels during the COVID-19 pandemic. The California Department of Education will use $250 million from this year’s budget to fund literacy coaches and intensive literacy action plans in schools with low-income student populations, and $15 million in one-time Proposition 98 funding to help 6,000 educators receive reading and literacy instruction certifications.

To reach the goal of ensuring students learn to read by third grade by 2026, Thurmond launched a literacy task force to design strategies and make recommendations. He also secured one million book donations for students. Through a public-private partnership with Renaissance Learning, Inc., students downloaded more than five million free online books as part of the literacy effort. Thurmond has also pledged to work with community libraries to expand student memberships.

For information, visit cde.ca.gov.