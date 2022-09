Network at the Small Business Expo Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel. The Small Business Expo is Los Angeles’ largest business networking and educational event. Join business owners and learn how to increase revenue. Numerous workshops are planned. 404 S. Figueroa St. To register, visit thesmallbusinessexpo.com.