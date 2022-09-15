Restaurant News

Chicas Tacos ‘Bring Back 3rd Street’ campaign

Starting tomorrow, restaurants and shops on 3rd street are coming together to provide deals for locals. Start at Chicas Tacos to pick up the deals booklet and then visit the venues throughout the weekend. At Members Only, use a ticket for a free one-time class. At Bedhead PJs receive 30% off one item, and at Ecco Un Poco your ticket will give you one gelato in a cup and a 10% discount on pints. Credo is offering a $10 coupon, and Seoul Mates is giving away a free bulgogi taco or fries with an order of $29 or more. At Melanie Wine Bar redeem for 50% off a dine-in check and at SIR Salon receive a free drink and $5 off a haircut. These deals can be used from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, starting at noon to 6 p.m. Get your booklet at Chicas Tacos. 8312 W. 3rd St., (424)372-8226.

Cafe Gratitude 10th anniversary

Celebrate 10 years of Café Gratitude on Rose Avenue with a fun-filled anniversary event hosted by Jason Mraz on Sunday, Sept. 18, starting at 12 p.m. Pop-ups include Nomadica, Juneshine, Groundwork, Stretchlab, along with a photo-booth, raffle prizes and tacos available for purchase from Gracias Madre’s taco cart. There will be an early-evening DJ “after-party” at the bar where the new wine, beverage program and Happy Hour menu items will be unveiled. These new menus will be launched across all the Café Gratitude on Sept. 20. The new Happy Hour menu features $8 wines by the glass and $7 to $10 chef driven such as warm almond burrata, Korean pulled mushroom sliders and loaded nacho fries. They are available on weekdays from 4-6 p.m. Tickets to the Venice location anniversary event can be purchased on Eventbrite for $15. Each ticket includes event access, live music and vendor samplings. Guests can purchase a ticket at the door as space permits. 512 Rose Ave., (424)231-8000.

Gracias Madre Guacamole Day

Elevate Guacamole Day Sept. 16 by celebrating at West Hollywood’s plant-based restaurant Gracias Madre with a summer avocado slushie. Master mixologist Maxwell Reis slushie will help guests cool down from the heat wave. It’s a swirl of honeydew, avocado, Hoja Santa, lime, orange liqueur and Cupreata Mezcal. Pair with Gracias Madre’s guacamole and chips made with avocado, jalapeño, red onion, cilantro and lime. 8905 Melrose Ave., (323)978-2170.

Cat and Fiddle honor the Queen

Family owned since 1982, weekends moving forward will now honor Queen Elizabeth with a special Afternoon Tea from 12-4 p.m. The Cat & Fiddle also serves British staples such as fish and chips, bangers and mash, beef Wellington, homemade savory pies and a traditional Sunday roast. Enjoy with craft, imported and domestic beers, wines and fresh signature cocktails with ingredients often from the Gardners’ garden. Reservations are required, pre-order is available for takeaway. thecatandfiddle.com. 742 N. Highland Ave., (323)468-3800.

Social Hour at Jean-Georges

Step inside the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills Jean-Georges Bar for a new Social Hour menu on Tuesday to Saturday between 5:30-7 p.m. Try new small bites, such as red snapper ceviche with watermelon, avocado and cucumber or corn and Thai potstickers with soy-lime and ginger sauce for $17 with one of the $15 seasonal cocktail specials such as a cucumber martini; ginger margarita or gin base drink with watermelon, celery and cilantro. 9850 Wilshire Blvd., (310)860-6700.

JOYO sparkling teas at Erewhon

New York Times-bestselling author and podcast host Jay Shetty has launched JOYO, a new line of adaptogenic sparkling teas. The healthy beverage caters to the modern, grab-and-go lifestyle. The teas are available in five purposeful blends including unsweetened black tea, raspberry black tea, black tea with lemon, peach black tea and tropical green tea. Each tea is crafted with ayurvedic ingredients and a proprietary blend of five expertly sourced adaptogens to provide consumers with delicious and nourishing iced teas. JOYO teas are currently available for $4.49 a can. 339 N. Beverly Drive, (424)313-1962. 7660 Beverly Blvd., (323)937-0777.

Poolside Cinema at Mr. C Beverly Hills

Soak in the glamour of Beverly Hills with an Italian flair at Mr. C Cinema Night on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. The featured film “House of Gucci” can be enjoyed with food and drinks, including a cocktail from Whistlepig Whiskey. For $65 per person, receive a ticket to the movie, popcorn and candy box, plus a choice of dinner selection from the menu and a cocktail, glass of beer, wine or any non-alcoholic beverages. Reservations can be made on Resy. 1224 Beverwil Drive, (310)277-2800.

Yom Kippur Huckleberry Cafe

Enjoy farmers’ market-driven traditional dishes for Yom Kippur. Break the fast with a vegetable quiche, coconut macaroons and Scottish salmon lox platter. For Rosh Hashanah order Mary’s organic roasted chicken with organic couscous, lemon and herb butter, roasted organic carrots with honey-date butter and Milo + Olive’s round braided challah. For dessert they are making an apple honey crème fraîche tart. Everything is available for pickup and delivery, Order online before Sept. 20 for Rosh Hashanah and by Sept. 29 for Yom Kippur. huckleberrycafe.com 1014 Wilshire Blvd., (310)451-2311.

National Guacamole Day at Encanto

Los Feliz’s new Encanto Restaurant and Bar is offering a starter platter tomorrow to celebrate National Guacamole Day. This shared platter has chips, guacamole made with Hass avocados, onions, herbs and house fermented molcajete salsa for $15. Other Encantos dishes include the signature pork cheek, braised beef or rajas on queso tacos. 2121 Hillhurst Ave., (323)741-0140.

Nick & Stef’s open for lunch

A light or hearty lunch that includes a choice of salads, sandwiches, burgers and steaks is available every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Nick & Stef’s in downtown LA. Their signature craft cocktails are back during lunch hour too. 330 S. Hope St. (213)680-0330.