‘Reinventing Américas’ questions American myths through art

The “Reinventing the Américas: Construct. Erase. Repeat” exhibition is on view at the Getty Center through Jan. 8, 2023.

It analyzes representations of the Americas, questioning the mythologies and utopian visions that proliferated after the arrival of Europeans to the continent. Featuring artistic interventions by Denilson Baniwa, an Indigenous contemporary artist from the Amazon region of Brazil and the voices of local community groups in Los Angeles, “Reinventing the Américas” counters the views of European chroniclers, illustrators and printmakers from the 16th to 19th centuries by offering a multi-perspectival approach.

This exhibition is presented in English and Spanish. For information, visit getty.edu/research/exhibitions_events/exhibitions/reinventing_americas. The Getty Center is located at 1200 Getty Center Dr.