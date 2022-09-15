Punk photographer to hold book-signing

From the late 1970s through the early 1990s, photographer Michael Grecco documented the nightclub and concert scenes in New York and Boston as punk music roared into the U.S.

He was working as an Associated Press photographer and lensman for legendary rock station WBCN-FM. He was a self described “club kid” who had a unique opportunity to embed himself into this revolutionary scene as both a chronicler and a participant. Grecco captured for posterity a riotously outspoken time in pop culture history, with all its raw energy and outrageous antics.

Grecco’s photographs from that heady time had been dormant in his flat files until his archivist suggested revisiting this previously unseen body of work. After they did a deep dive into the past, their efforts lead to Grecco’s best-selling book “Punk, Post Punk, New Wave: Onstage, Backstage, In Your Face, 1978–1991,” which introduced these images to the public for the first time. In addition to the 162 photographs, the book features a foreword by Fred Schneider of the B-52s, an essay by veteran rock journalist Jim Sullivan and Grecco’s pithy personal anecdotes from his times hanging out with the musicians he was shooting.

On Monday, Sept. 19 the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood will host a book signing Grecco scheduled for 6-9 p.m. The event is free, open to the public and books will be available for purchase. The hotel is also placing copies of “Punk, Post Punk, New Wave: Onstage, Backstage, In your Face, 1978-1991” in its guest suites.

Among the punk artists seen through Grecco’s lens are Adam Ant, Billy Idol, Buzzcocks, The Clash, Dead Kennedys, Elvis Costello, Joan Jett, Aimee Mann, the Ramones, Siouxsie and the Banshees, the Specials, Talking Heads and Wendy O. Williams. For information, visit daysofpunk.com.

For information about the Kimpton La Peer Hotel, visit lapeerhotel.com/hotels-in-westhollywood/lapeer