Multimedia piece premiers

MUXX Project, recipients of the LACMA Art + Technology Lab grant, will premiere its new multimedia and performance piece “BIGUIDIRIBELA” at L.A. Dance Project in partnership with LACMA and Fulcrum Festival on Sept. 16- 17.

“BIGUIDIRIBELA” uses 3D video technologies alongside live dance, music and immersive sets designed to explore multiple gender identities in a 21st-century context, drawing a line from our origins in deep space to the “Muxe” identity (a third gender of the Zapotec people) as a futuristic, timeless concept.

Each performance begins at 8 p.m. L.A. Dance Project is located at 2245 E. Washington Blvd. Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for students. For tickets and information, visit ci.ovationtix.com /35353/production/1135778.