Miracle Mile chamber hosts Wilshire Division’s captain

The Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce will welcome Capt. Sonia Monico, commanding officer of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division, at its monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at 5900 Wilshire Blvd., 30th Floor.

The meeting will include lunch from Rocco’s neighborhood pizza and a discussion by Monico. A Q&A session will follow the discussion, as well a raffle. Those who would like to donate a raffle item are asked to email Chris Devlin at info@miraclemilechamber.org.

Tickets are $25 for members, $30 for nonmembers. Discounted parking at the building and street parking area available. To RSVP, email info@miraclemilechamber.org.