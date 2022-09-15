Messhall celebrates its 10th anniversary

On Sunday, Sept. 18, Messhall will host an anniversary party from 5-8 p.m., complete with free BBQ plates, cocktail specials, games and music from DJ Billy Badlove. The event is free to enter and is kid and dog friendly. Throughout the month of September, Messhall is offering its popular Mess Burger with fries for $10. It’s been on the menu since the restaurant opened and is available at this price on weekdays from 12-3 p.m. 4500 Los Feliz Blvd., (323)660-6377.