The Los Angeles Philharmonic presents “Maestro of the Movies: Celebrating John Williams at 90” at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, Sept. 2, and Saturday, Sept. 3, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Williams has written the scores for numerous blockbuster movies, including “Jaws,” “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” During three nights at the Hollywood Bowl, the LA Phil will perform some of his biggest movie hits, including selections performed with film clips. Tickets start at $35. 2301 N. Highland Ave. hollywoodbowl.com.