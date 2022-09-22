Lucas Museum set for 2025

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art announced Sept. 20 the latest details in creating this new institution – the first of its kind devoted to the meaning and impact of narrative art – now being constructed in Los Angeles’s Exposition Park. Sandra Jackson-Dumont, director and chief executive officer, revealed major milestones now achieved in constructing the five-story, 300,000- square-foot building, developing the park and gardens integrated into the 11-acre campus, and expanding the museum’s collection, all leading toward the opening in 2025.

“It’s humbling and energizing to see how all aspects of this new public resource are taking shape,” Jackson-Dumont said. “We believe that narrative art can connect us and help shape a more just society. As a result, every element of this institution contributes to that idea – the site is one physical manifestation of that. The campus with its iconic building and arched belly that creates a canopy, coupled with the 200-plus trees taking root in the park, together create another community gathering place with much needed shade for our neighbors and The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art shown under construction on Sept. 6. photo by Eric Furie, San Hill Media, JAKS Productions others who will use the site. Another manifestation of that idea is the museum’s wonderfully evolving collection of narrative art that features multifaceted perspectives through the stories humans have told throughout history. Through these works, we hope to ignite complex and nuanced conversation that may impact the ways folks understand the world, but perhaps even what they decide to do in the world. We’re thrilled to share this significant progress, and I look forward to keeping the public informed as we forge ahead.”

Spanning from ancient Roman mosaics to Renaissance painting to contemporary photography, and representing diverse cultures and artistic media, the museum’s collection will demonstrate the breadth of themes and viewpoints with which narrative art can engage dynamic and diverse publics.

“Through narrative art, people from every age and background can find connections between their lives and the lives of others across eras, cultures and regions of the globe,” said Pilar Tompkins Rivas, chief curator and deputy director of curatorial and collections.