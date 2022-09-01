Los Angeles Community college students receive pathways to higher education

The Los Angeles Community College District has partnered with Arizona State University to provide students at the district’s nine colleges with a seamless transfer experience using the MyPath2ASU online program.

MyPath2ASU is a set of customized online tools available to transfer students from accredited, U.S. regional institutions such as LACCD’s community colleges. The tool ensures a smooth transfer experience to ASU after earning credits or an associate degree. It can also shorten the time for completion of a four-year degree.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with Arizona State University to bring this new and innovative online resource to our students who want to pursue a clear, educational transfer pathway to ASU,” LACCD Chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez said. “The MyPath2ASU online toolkit makes it easier for our students and educational counselors to map out their transfer classes so that they can obtain the four-year degree of their choice.”

Benefits provided through the MyPath2ASU program include end-to-end navigation through courses, assistance for students taking courses that apply to their associate degree and ASU bachelor’s degree, guaranteed general admission to ASU and admission into MyPath2ASU major choice if all requirements are satisfied, and more than 400 local and online ASU degree programs. The programs also offers self-service, degree progress tracking through My Transfer Guide.

“ASU is committed to student success,” ASU vice provost for academic alliances Cheryl Hyman said. “We understand transfer students all have unique learning journeys. Through our new partnership with the Los Angeles Community College District and our MyPath2ASU transfer tools, we encourage all transfer students to have a connected pathway experience that will enable students to shorten their time to degree completion with minimal credit loss.”

LACCD students will also have the opportunity to attend ASU in downtown Los Angeles through ASU Local, its new hybrid university experience. ASU Local empowers students to thrive in college while staying in their communities. ASU Local students have access to 130 online bachelor’s degree programs and receive personalized college and career success coaching.

ASU and LACCD’s nine colleges will work collaboratively to promote educational degree pathways available through the program. For information, visit asu.edu/mypath2asu.