Last chance to see two exhibits at The Broad

The “It’s the final chance to see the expansive artistic universe in “Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow” – the artist’s first solo exhibition at The Broad – as well as “This is Not America’s Flag,” which spotlights the myriad ways artists explore the symbol of the flag of the United States of America, underscoring its vast, divergent and complex meanings. The exhibits will close on Sept. 25.

“Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow” includes all of Murakami’s works in the Broad collection and key loans, as well as the 82-foot-wide In the Land of the Dead, Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow (2014) and the 1999 sculpture DOB in the Strange Forest (Blue DOB).

Through the Instagram app you can also experience immersive AR features, where Murakami characters step out of their physical forms and into a ghostly digital existence.

“This is Not America’s Flag” – titled after Alfredo Jaar’s iconic 1987 work, “A Logo for America, This Is Not America’s Flag” – provides a critical discourse on the symbol’s meaning, the complexity and contradictions of contemporary national identity and artists as active citizens.

Presenting works from over 20 artists, the exhibition includes works that both embrace the flag as the signifier of the nation and its ideals and subvert it to express injustices and inequities woven into the fabric of the U.S., past and present.

For tickets, visit ticketing.thebroad.org/events. The Broad is located at 221. S. Grand. Ave.