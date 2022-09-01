LACC announces upcoming 2022-23 concerts

Los Angeles Children’s Chorus has announced details for the 2022-23 season. The organization will present a variety of performances and its much-anticipated international tour in the summer of 2023.

On Oct. 14, LACC will return to St. Andrew Church for its annual “Bach to Broadway” concert performance and will join its partner LA Opera for a production of “Tosca” in November. LACC will partner with the LA Phil for “The Nutcracker,” conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, in December. Also in December, LACC will be apart of the Pasadena Symphony & POPS’ annual Holiday Candlelight concert and it will also present its two LACC Winter Concerts.

In 2023, LACC will again join our friends at the LA Phil for Mahler’s Symphony No. 3. In May, it will return to Walt Disney Concert Hall for the LA Phil’s Sounds About Town series, present its annual spring concert at Pasadena Presbyterian Church and join LA Opera for “Otello.”

In September, LACC will launch its refreshed website. With an updated look and feel, the website will be easier to navigate and offer more engaging content than before. For information, visit lachildrenschorus.org.