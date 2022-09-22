Immersive King Tut opens

Lighthouse Art Space has a new exhibit, Immersive King Tut with the Sunflower Cafe offering snacks, sweets, King Tut cookies and beverages. This family-friendly interactive exhibit offers an inside look into the most notable discoveries in Egyptology, including Tutankhamun’s golden death mask, as well as his ornately decorated middle coffin and painted burial chamber. This new interactive Los Angeles exhibit features state-of-the-art video mapping and animation, bringing life to the story of King Tut’s passage into the afterlife. There are a variety of tickets to purchase including basic adult tickets; child ages 6 to 16 years old, and children 5 and under are free. There is a Date Package offering a private viewing area, a box of chocolates and exclusive gift set. Lighthouse Artspace LA has an on-site parking. Get tickets at immersive-kingtut.com/losangeles. 6400 Sunset Blvd., (844)307-4644.