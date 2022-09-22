Harry Connick Jr. brings Christmas to Hollywood

Grammy and Emmy Award-winning musician, singer, composer, legendary live performer and multiplatinum best-selling artist, Harry Connick, Jr., announced Sept. 19 “A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour,” which will play the Hollywood Pantages Theatre Dec. 15-Dec. 17, with performances at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Sept. 23, starting at $59 and available at broadwayinhollywood.com or ticketmaster.com.

Long regarded as one of America’s finest vocalists and pianists, Connick, Jr. has continued to establish himself as one of the most beloved artists performing holiday music to date, thrilling audiences around the world for decades with his definitive take on Christmas classics, as well as his own originals and fan favorites like “(It Must’ve Been Ol) Santa Claus” and “When My Heart Finds Christmas.”

For information, visit harryconnickjr.com. The Pantages Theatre is located at 6233 Hollywood Blvd.