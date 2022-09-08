Greystone 51st anniversary hosts nature celebration

The city of Beverly Hills Community Services Department invites you to “The Great Outdoors at Greystone” on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Greystone Mansion & Gardens: The Doheny Estate for a day-long festival of activities celebrating the natural beauty of Greystone’s green spaces, including the formal gardens and Community Demonstration Garden. Although reservations aren’t required, they are strongly encouraged for activities to secure participation. Reservations can be made at beverlyhills.org/greatoutdoors.

Greystone was dedicated as a city of Beverly Hills park just over 50 years ago in September of 1971. September also marks the month the Doheny family moved into their home in 1928. Since the city acquired the estate, it has been a place where visitors arrive to rest and relax while taking in the natural splendor of the 18 acres of green space.

In celebration of Greystone’s 51st anniversary as a public park, “The Great Outdoors at Greystone: Celebration of Nature” will honor healthy living, with an array of activities for everyone, including seedling plantings, a poetry wall to share words, meditation moments, a scavenger hunt, sketching, photography and self-guided tours of the grounds.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their nature journal, sketchbook and/or walking shoes and enjoy the tranquil retreat of the grounds of Greystone.

Limited parking is available onsite; carpooling is encouraged. A shuttle will run through the park from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. for transportation to various activities, for those who choose not to walk the grounds.

For more information and updates to activities, view beverlyhills.org/greystone. Greystone Mansion & Gardens is located at 905 Loma Vista Drive.