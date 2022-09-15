‘Goodfellas’ mobs Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Download Latest Issue
Maya Hawke, Jenn Kaytin Robinson and Este Haim attended Cinespia’s screening of the Martin Scorsese classic “Goodfellas” at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Sept. 10. The event was presented by Amazon Studios.
