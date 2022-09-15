September 15, 2022

‘Goodfellas’ mobs Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Maya Hawke, Jenn Kaytin Robinson and Este Haim attended Cinespia’s screening of the Martin Scorsese classic “Goodfellas” at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Sept. 10. The event was presented by Amazon Studios.





Previous Post
AYS kicks off 58th season on Sept. 24
Next Post
Multimedia piece premiers




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize