Funding approved for LAUSD accessibility enhancements

The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education today approved $47.8 million in campus accessibility enhancements at seven schools to ensure students and members of the community have equal opportunity to access programs and activities at these campuses.

In other continuing investments in Los Angeles Unified schools, the Board of Education approved 127 critical replacement and upgrade projects valued at over $73 million to address unmet needs and significantly improve the conditions of aging and deteriorating school facilities. Three Sustainable Environment Enhancement Developments for Schools projects with a combined budget of $350,000 were also approved. These greening projects will enhance campuses by creating outdoor sustainable learning spaces that support the school curriculum.

Additionally, the Board approved more than $40 million in construction contracts for a classroom replacement project at Dixie Canyon Community Charter Elementary School that will replace aging portables with new classroom buildings and provide other site infrastructure upgrades, and accessibility improvements at Sunrise Elementary School.

“Our school bond dollars are hard at work,” superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said. “Research shows that academic success directly correlates with the quality of our learning environments, and investments into our schools will dignify and honor our students by making important campus improvements. Investments additionally benefit our communities by creating jobs, expanding the amount of available green space and increasing our energy efficiency.”

“We are proud to make these critical investments in our schools to ensure student safety and accessibility,” board president Kelly Gonez said. “These projects will help ensure that our students learn and play on campuses that meet their needs, and I look forward to new capital projects that will expand their learning opportunities on our school sites.”

“We are committed to providing safe, innovative and upgraded learning environments for our students to thrive,” board vice president Nick Melvoin said. “I’m thrilled to direct these investments to our school communities – including more than $7 million for critical repairs, secure entry systems, water bottle filling stations, classroom upgrades and campus modernization efforts to benefit 26 schools in Board District 4.”