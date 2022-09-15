Find your next delightful binge with ‘Abbott Elementary’

Did you catch the Emmys last Sunday? If not, one speech stole the show. When Sheryl Lee Ralph took the stage to accept the award for supporting role in comedy series “Abbott Elementary,” she channeled her 65-year career into the most inspiring speech.

“Abbott,” which airs on ABC and streams on Hulu and HBO Max, also made headlines for best casting, and another odd moment too. When Quinta Brunson, creator and lead star, accepted her award for pilot writing, Jimmy Kimmel apparently pulled a weird stunt.

So a high and low. That’s rather fitting for a wonderful mockumentary that’s inspiring amidst frustration. And the cast truly is fire. May the recent Emmys coverage coax more folks to experience this splendid single-cam sitcom.

Now is a perfect time for a sitcom about teachers. Considering all the fascist hoopla in states like Florida and Texas, “Abbott Elementary” serves as a pressing reminder that molding young minds without resources and proper pay should be commended.

Mind you, this ABC single-cam series doesn’t delve too deep into such things. Instead, it focuses on the teachers’ many struggles. They’re so hard up that a documentary crew decides to chronicle what making do looks like at an inner-city elementary school in Philadelphia.

Despite the mostly financial obstacles, Janine (Brunson) still looks to hope. She’s new, one of the only teachers to stick around after the first year. She might act nothing like “Parks and Recreation’s” Leslie Knope, but she rocks the same energy. She wants everyone to commit as deeply as her. She’s quite good at her job.

And she often oversteps because she doesn’t see how anyone could think differently than her – the whole can be a strength and a weakness. Janine especially latches onto veteran kindergarten teacher Barbara (Ralph), desperate for a mentor. Barb runs a tight ship, successfully tearing the same way for years. Perhaps new class technologies become an obstacle. Who’s to say?

Next on the roster is Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter). She might work with second graders, but she sure has plenty of shady acquaintances in South Philly – maybe herself included. Long-term sub Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams from “Everybody Hates Chris”) arrives unclear how long he’ll stick around. He’d rather run a school than a classroom, but circumstance and bad luck prevent his attempts.

Perhaps the funniest character, however, is the inept higher-up with the job. Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) seems to care more about her social media presence than what kids need, but her vanity and indifference play incredibly well on screen. And finally, there’s history teach Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti), the sole white guy who just doesn’t know when to speak and what to say.

The casting is remarkable, especially as the episodes progress, presenting each memorable character in new ways. The mockumentary formula lends itself well to this, for some reason. Previous conceived notions upend every couple of episodes.

But unlike other mockumentary series, “Abbott Elementary” is far less cruel. Consider it a kindred spirit up there with “Ted Lasso.” Bad things might happen everywhere, but this school is a family unwilling to let burnout and administrative gross negligence steer them away from their joint calling.

Perhaps one of the most shocking wins here involves breakout performances with performers under 10. From a bad reader with great dance moves to an 8-year-old conducting psychological warfare, those kids help the series stand out as well.

Who knows how or why, but comedy is a tough sell of late. But “Abbott Elementary” is a refreshing reminder that good stories brimming with heart still exist and earn their due accolades. The first season’s 13 episodes are rich, consistent, charming. There’s no reason to believe the next season, which starts on Wednesday, will be any less delightful.