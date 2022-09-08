Ebell hosts open house

For the first time in three years, on Sunday, Sept. 18, The Ebell of Los Angeles will once again welcome guests to its historic campus in Hancock Park for a day of discovery in art and history during the 2022 Open House. Visitors of all ages will get to experience the breathtaking 95-year-old campus, which has served as the backdrop in more than 100 feature films and television programs and countless special events including community and civic gatherings. Guests will also meet the members behind the organization that has provided sisterhood and a vibrant arts and culture center fostering the educational, cultural and social growth of women for the last 128 years.

Starting at 11:00 am and running until 4 p.m., the entire campus will be open to visitors for tours, including all three floors of the 50-room building, the charming courtyard and the historic Wilshire Ebell Theatre where Judy Garland was first discovered in 1934. Local community groups including LA County High School for the Arts student musicians, National Association of Teachers of Singing, NEO Ensemble and the Leigh Purtill Dance Company, will grace stages throughout the property with performances at various times of day. Curated selections from The Ebell’s exclusive costume collection featuring pieces dating back to the mid-1800’s will also be on display and children can enjoy art-making activities created just for them. The event will also feature a fair of local community partners providing information about additional cultural offerings and community services throughout the city.

Attendance is free and open to all, but an RSVP is appreciated. For information and to RSVP, visit ebellofla.com/event/open-house-2022. The Ebell is located at 4400 Wilshire Blvd.