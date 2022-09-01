Dunkin’ says ‘thank you’ to teachers

As teachers return to classrooms for the start of the new school year, Dunkin’ is brewing up the perfect way to say “thank you” to those who go above and beyond for our students. In celebration of all local educators, participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout California are treating teachers to a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday, Sept 1.

In celebration of this special offer, Dunkin’ will host “Raise A Cup to Teachers” sweepstakes where guests in California can nominate a deserving California teacher for their chance to win free coffee for a year and a coffee break for their school.

From Sept. 1-Oct. 5, guests can submit nominations by visiting dunkinraiseacup.com and follow the instructions to complete the registration form.

One grand prize winner in California will be selected to receive free coffee for a year along with a well-deserved coffee break. The coffee break will be a delivery of $300 worth of Dunkin’ products to keep their school runnin’ on Dunkin.’ As an extra thank you to teachers, Dunkin’ will also provide 200 $1 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee VIP cards to each of the first 50 teachers nominated to share with their school’s staff.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Jamie Struwe, Dunkin’ field marketing manager. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

