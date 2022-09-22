Chamber welcomes new Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf

The Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of its new member, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from noon-1 p.m. at Wilshire Courtyard, 5700 Wilshire Blvd.

New owner Matthew Song is excited to join the community and chamber. Meet Song and enjoy a new specialty drinks and special offers. Parking is available on Eighth Street, as well as other nearby streets in the surrounding neighborhood.

RSVP requested by emailing info@miraclemilechamber.org.