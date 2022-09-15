Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Farmers Market

The Original Farmers Market, corner of Third and Fairfax, is observing Hispanic Heritage Month in September with a celebration of the rich culture and traditions of the countries of Central and South America. Visitors can experience the delicious foods each country has to offer.

The Farmers Market has a long history of bringing together vendors from diverse backgrounds, creating a melting pot of flavors in a centralized location. During Hispanic Heritage Month, the Farmers Market is highlighting the food and ownership of Nonna’s Empanadas (Argentina), The Salad Bar (Mexico), Du-par’s Restaurant (Honduras and Mexico), Rick’s Produce (Mexico), Farm Fresh Produce (Mexico), Coffee Corner (El Salvador), Trejo’s Tacos (Mexico and El Salvador), Pampas Grill (Brazilian owner, Peruvian-inspired cuisine) and El Granjero Cantina (Mexican-inspired cuisine).

The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. For information, visit farmersmarketla.com.