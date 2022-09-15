Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Farmers Market

-
-
Socialize
2,596followers
-
Popular Posts
The Original Farmers Market, corner of Third and Fairfax, is observing Hispanic Heritage Month in September with a celebration of the rich culture and traditions of the countries of Central and South America. Visitors can experience the delicious foods each country has to offer.
The Farmers Market has a long history of bringing together vendors from diverse backgrounds, creating a melting pot of flavors in a centralized location. During Hispanic Heritage Month, the Farmers Market is highlighting the food and ownership of Nonna’s Empanadas (Argentina), The Salad Bar (Mexico), Du-par’s Restaurant (Honduras and Mexico), Rick’s Produce (Mexico), Farm Fresh Produce (Mexico), Coffee Corner (El Salvador), Trejo’s Tacos (Mexico and El Salvador), Pampas Grill (Brazilian owner, Peruvian-inspired cuisine) and El Granjero Cantina (Mexican-inspired cuisine).
The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. For information, visit farmersmarketla.com.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply