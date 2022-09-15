Birdie G’s Rosh Hashanah menu

For a modern and playful twist on holiday classics, Chef Jeremy Fox and Chef de Cuisine Matthew Schaler are cooking up whole roasted chickens with black lime and fenugreek, plus corned beef tri-tip with smoked tomato remoulade. They are making their matzo ball soup, Southern kugel and an apple-sunchoke cake with hazelnut and caramel sauce. Be sure to pick up some of their kosher wines. Call your order between 2-6 p.m. or order online via Tock by Sept. 20 for Rosh Hashanah and by Sept. 30 for Yom Kippur. 2421 Michigan Ave., (310)310-3616.