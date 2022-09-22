Beverly Hills library presents Reel Conversations film series

Join the Beverly Hills Public Library for Reel Conversations, a documentary film series launching on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. in the Library’s Auditorium. At each of the three screenings in the series, audiences will have an opportunity to meet filmmakers and ask questions.

“Reel Conversations provides information to our community about unique stories of diversity and inclusion and facilitate conversations around these issues,” Beverly Hills Public Library Administrator Karen Buth said. “These are outstanding and award-winning documentaries which explore important issues in today’s society.”

The first film, “Orchestrating Change,” is about the world’s only orchestra for people living with mental illness. A Q&A session with the filmmaker will follow the screening and will include the founders of the orchestra and musicians featured in the film.

“Lives Well Lived,” a film in which a diverse group of people share secrets and insights to living a meaningful life, will be shown on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m., and “Far East Deep South,” a story about a family in search of its roots, will be shown on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m.

Free parking is available in the Civic Center parking facility adjacent to the library, which is located at 444 N. Rexford Drive. For information and to register, call (310)288-2244, or visit bhpl.org.