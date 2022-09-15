September 15, 2022

AYS kicks off 58th season on Sept. 24

AYS alumnus and 2022 concerto competition winner John Fawcett will play Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Violin Concerto” at the organization’s Sept. 24 concert. (photo courtesy of American Youth Symphony)

Join Maestro Carlos Izcaray and the American Youth Symphony orchestra will perform for the organization’s 58th season opening night concert on Sept. 24.

The concert opens with Brian Raphael Nabors Onward, features AYS concerto competition winner John Fawcett playing Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Violin Concerto” and culminates with Gustav Mahler’s “Symphony No. 1.”

For information and tickets, visit aysymphony.secure.force .com/ticket/#.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at UCLA’s Royce Hall, which is located at 10745 Dickson Ct.

 





