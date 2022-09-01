Americana in the Park concerts

McCabe’s Guitar Shop is holding the second annual Americana in the Park concert series on Sundays, Sept. 4, 11, 18 and 25, from 4- 7 p.m. in in Gandara Park in Santa Monica. The free series explores Americana music from its roots to modern forms, showcasing a diverse group of Southern California artists and styles. Each concert features a family-friendly headliner and opener. On Sept. 4, singer, songwriter, poet and author Tina Orduno Calderon will open the series with a Tongva land acknowledgment and blessing, followed by a performance by nine-time world champion Native hoop dancer Eric Hernandez and musician Prince Diabaté and Friends. Diabaté is considered one of the leading kora (west African stringed instrument) players of his generation. Each concert will feature food trucks and a McCabe’s Guitar pop-up shop. See schedule for additional performances. 1819 Stewart St. santamonica.gov/americana-in-the-park.