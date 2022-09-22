‘59’ screens over 8743 Sunset Blvd.

The city of West Hollywood announced Sept. 19 the next exhibition in the Moving Image Media Art program and the debut of “59,” a film from artist Leslie Foster. “59” will air at the top of every hour on the digital billboard at 8743 Sunset Blvd. (Invisible Frame) on the Sunset Strip from Oct. 1-Jan. 31.

MIMA is an ongoing exhibition series of moving image media artworks on multiple digital billboards at various locations along Sunset Boulevard. The goals of the program are to foster cultural equity, expand accessibility, inspire communication, create public space and enhance the human experience of the Sunset Strip. Among the most resonant and applicable themes MIMA seeks to represent is the concept of invisibility in relation to communities rendered unseen by inequity.

Foster is an experimental filmmaker whose work shines a bright light on the historically silenced. “59” is comprised of 11 films, that were shot in 11 months in May 2017 with 11 different collaborators. “59” represents the completion of a yearlong art residency with the nonprofit art collective Level Ground, where he now serves as the director of art residency. The work recognizes struggle as a universally shared experience, which provocatively describes our differences and similarities all at once.

Foster is an artist based in Los Angeles whose work explores Black and queer futurism through a lens of dream logic. His love for storytelling is inspired by a childhood spent in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Berrien Springs, Michigan. Since 2006 he has shot films and music videos in Serbia, gone undercover in Jamaica to shoot a documentary about violent homophobia, attended Burning Man eight times and has been exhibited internationally. He is also a founding member of the collective Museum Adjacent, which was formed by members of the 2019 Torrance Art Museum FORUM residency cohort.

MIMA is a city of West Hollywood exhibition series administered by the city’s arts division, as part of its Art on the Outside Program and is presented within the Sunset Arts and Advertising Program. MIMA offers artists the opportunity, and the funding, to create immediate, remarkable and ambitious works of art that engage with the unique visual landscape of the worldfamous Sunset Strip and experiment with the state-of-the-art technology of high-definition digital signage.

For information, visit weho.org/community/arts-andculture/visual-arts/mima For information about MIMA contact Rebecca Ehemann, city of West Hollywood arts manager, at (323)848-6846 or at rehemann @weho.org. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323)848-6496.