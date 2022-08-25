WeHo seeks input on dockless mobility plan

The city of West Hollywood will host two in-person pop-up commu­nity booths at city parks in early September in collaboration with the city’s authorized dockless mobility operators Bird, Lime and Wheels.

Community members are invited to attend the pop-ups to learn more about dockless mobility devices including new generation e-scoot­ers and e-bikes, sidewalk detection technology and other new and upcoming features of the program. City staff will collect community feedback and input, answer ques­tions and address concerns regard­ing the pilot program, which is anticipated to end on Dec. 31.

A pop-up community booth will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1, from 4-6 p.m. at West Hollywood Park, 647 N. San Vicente Blvd., and on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Plummer Park, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd.

The Dockless Mobility Pilot Program is part of West Hollywood’s effort to expand its transportation network by support­ing a range of environmentally sus­tainable options to get around the city. Staff works with residents, businesses and the community to develop innovative solutions to transportation challenges and to balance the needs of people who walk, bike, use transit and drive in the city of West Hollywood.

West Hollywood began conduct­ing Dockless Mobility Pilot Program field surveys in July to supplement an online community survey. City staff will provide the field survey at the pop-up commu­nity booths in September for all attendees who would like to partic­ipate. Additionally, flyers, free hel­mets and other items will be given to attendees.

Dockless Mobility devices add to the mix of transportation options in West Hollywood, particularly addressing the challenge of “first-mile, last-mile” connectivity to existing transit stops and hubs in the transportation network. City officials also said they help people go car-free for short trips in their neighborhoods.

While e-scooters and e-bikes are dockless, West Hollywood’s Long Range Planning Division and Parking Services Division have col­laborated to develop several dock­less mobility device parking sta­tions. While the city encourages the use of the stations for parking, the devices may be parked in any off-street location that does not block pedestrian access to a sidewalk. Devices should never be parked in a way that blocks pedestrian activi­ty and access. The city is also work­ing with operators to provide riders with location information for virtu­al parking stations to be provided through mobile apps from opera­tors.

Users of e-scooters and e-bikes must have a valid driver’s license or instructional permit and are strongly encouraged to wear a hel­met while riding. Helmets are required for riders 18 years old or younger. Only one person is allowed on a device at a time and e-scooters and e-bikes must be rid­den on the road, never on the side­walk. Users are advised to ride as far to the right side of traffic lanes or in designated and marked bike lanes whenever possible and users must always ride in the direction of traffic.

Concerns about dockless mobili­ty devices may be submitted to the city using the service request func­tion on the city’s website, weho.org, and through the West Hollywood app, which is available as a free download for iPhone users on the App Store and for Android users on Google Play. Concerns and feedback may also be submitted by emailing parkingconcerns@weho.org and calling (213)247-7720.

For information, visit weho. org/lrp.