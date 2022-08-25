WeHo seeks input on dockless mobility plan

-
The city of West Hollywood will host two in-person pop-up community booths at city parks in early September in collaboration with the city’s authorized dockless mobility operators Bird, Lime and Wheels.
Community members are invited to attend the pop-ups to learn more about dockless mobility devices including new generation e-scooters and e-bikes, sidewalk detection technology and other new and upcoming features of the program. City staff will collect community feedback and input, answer questions and address concerns regarding the pilot program, which is anticipated to end on Dec. 31.
A pop-up community booth will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1, from 4-6 p.m. at West Hollywood Park, 647 N. San Vicente Blvd., and on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Plummer Park, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd.
The Dockless Mobility Pilot Program is part of West Hollywood’s effort to expand its transportation network by supporting a range of environmentally sustainable options to get around the city. Staff works with residents, businesses and the community to develop innovative solutions to transportation challenges and to balance the needs of people who walk, bike, use transit and drive in the city of West Hollywood.
West Hollywood began conducting Dockless Mobility Pilot Program field surveys in July to supplement an online community survey. City staff will provide the field survey at the pop-up community booths in September for all attendees who would like to participate. Additionally, flyers, free helmets and other items will be given to attendees.
Dockless Mobility devices add to the mix of transportation options in West Hollywood, particularly addressing the challenge of “first-mile, last-mile” connectivity to existing transit stops and hubs in the transportation network. City officials also said they help people go car-free for short trips in their neighborhoods.
While e-scooters and e-bikes are dockless, West Hollywood’s Long Range Planning Division and Parking Services Division have collaborated to develop several dockless mobility device parking stations. While the city encourages the use of the stations for parking, the devices may be parked in any off-street location that does not block pedestrian access to a sidewalk. Devices should never be parked in a way that blocks pedestrian activity and access. The city is also working with operators to provide riders with location information for virtual parking stations to be provided through mobile apps from operators.
Users of e-scooters and e-bikes must have a valid driver’s license or instructional permit and are strongly encouraged to wear a helmet while riding. Helmets are required for riders 18 years old or younger. Only one person is allowed on a device at a time and e-scooters and e-bikes must be ridden on the road, never on the sidewalk. Users are advised to ride as far to the right side of traffic lanes or in designated and marked bike lanes whenever possible and users must always ride in the direction of traffic.
Concerns about dockless mobility devices may be submitted to the city using the service request function on the city’s website, weho.org, and through the West Hollywood app, which is available as a free download for iPhone users on the App Store and for Android users on Google Play. Concerns and feedback may also be submitted by emailing parkingconcerns@weho.org and calling (213)247-7720.
For information, visit weho. org/lrp.
