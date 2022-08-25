WeHo examines traffic project impacts

Help the city of West Hollywood plan future traffic calming projects during two virtual community workshops on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 27, at 9:30 a.m.

The workshops will focus on the Willoughby, Kings, Vista/Gardner Greenway Project and will be led by project partners Here LA. The city seeks community’s input about a streetscape plan as the pro­ject progresses into the final stages and implementation.

The pilot phase of the Willoughby, Kings, Vista/Gardner Greenway Project began in April and includes temporary traffic improvements such as a traffic diverter at Ogden/Willoughby, cor­ner curb extensions at Spaulding/Willoughby and a mini-roundabout at Curson/Willoughby. The traffic calming measures were installed temporarily to model the impacts of street designs, which intend to slow or divert traffic to make the residential corridor safer. Barriers were later installed to block motorists from driving around a traffic diverter at Ogden/Willoughby and continuing eastbound on Willoughby Avenue.

The virtual workshops will be held via Zoom. For information, visit weho.org.