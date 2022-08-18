WeHo Council moves ahead with Robertson Lane project

The West Hollywood City Council voted 3-2 in support of the Robertson Lane project on Aug. 15, after hours of discussion regarding the development’s parking capacity.

The development, which will be built on a large section of the block between Robertson Boulevard, Santa Monica Boulevard and La Peer Drive, will include the historic Factory building, which will be reassembled and repurposed in the large-scale project, and will also include a hotel, event ballroom, restaurant and retail space. A central, pedestrian-only road will provide access through the area.

Since the project’s initial approval by the council in June 2018, amendments have been made expanding its purview, including the acquisition of the former Hamburger Haven site. At this location, a two-story commercial building is planned, and a large tree will be planted at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Robertson Boulevard. The development company, Faring, has dubbed this section of its plan “The Treehouse Project.”

“Robertson Lane was overwhelmingly supported by residents, businesses and community members,” Mayor Pro Tempore Sepi Shyne said. “They compromised with us [at the meeting] on our asks. This smart project will revitalize the Rainbow District and bring an economic boom to West Hollywood.”

The proposal was also heralded by West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president Genevieve Morrill.

“This is a remarkable project, and it has been from its inception, and it just gets better and better,” Morrill said. “The Robertson Lane Hotel is beautifully designed and will be an important part of a dynamic local economy. [It’s] transformational at the west end of the Rainbow Entertainment District, and it’s an asset to the design district with a pedestrian focus that will support all small businesses in the area.”

Morrill pointed out how the new facility will make West Hollywood “competitive” with nearby areas like Beverly Hills when it comes to large-scale events.

“This project will attract new economic activity to the city and provide the largest contiguous ballroom event space in the city. No more going to Los Angeles or Beverly Hills for our premiere events. This puts us in a competitive market. Thank goodness,” Morrill said.

Each City Council member, however, pressed Faring vice president Jake Stevens on the parking capacity for the venue. An original rendering called for 750 parking spaces. As it has evolved, the spaces have been reduced, though still in accordance with city parking requirements. As it is currently designed, there will be 526 spots in the project’s garage, which will have three subterranean levels.

For the near-100 monthly rate parkers who currently use the spaces by the Factory, 100 spots will be designated in the garage. Most of these spots, according to Faring, are used by daytime workers in the area. There will be an additional 125 general public parking spaces, as well. All parking, including public spots, will be valet-only, which Faring said will help with the flow of traffic. Four vehicle entry points will be on the site.

Councilman John D’Amico raised concerns about employee parking for the space, which the Faring design team had not designated in their report.

“We’re asking them to have valets provide parking, but we’re not guaranteeing parking for anyone other than daytime employees of other businesses, so I’m not convinced that the parking is completely baked,” D’Amico said.

Eventually, Faring agreed to allow a reduced parking rate for people working on site.

“The ownership team is willing to commit to providing 100 parking spaces during the evening to employees on the project site or employees of tenants on the project site at the same reduced rates that are in the condition as its drafted right now,” DJ Moore, a represenative of Faring, said.

Ultimately, the motion passed, with D’Amico and Mayor Lauren Meister voting “no.”

“I don’t necessarily think the amended project was an improvement,” Meister said. “Losing 200 parking spaces is a significant change. With the opening of the [Aquatic Recreation Center], we are going to need more parking in the area. A specific plan provides benefits to the applicant and an opportunity for the city to secure meaningful benefits for the community. I think the city could have secured a better deal for the community.”

“I like most of the individual parts of the plan: the Factory historic rehab, the treehouse, the hotel and the lane itself, but they don’t hang together as a cohesive idea or architectural statement,” D’Amico said. “There isn’t much ‘wow’ factor in this project. And more, my concerns with this developer in particular and projects like this in general is that they have taken a culturally significant site and promised a mix of culturally appropriate entertainment, hotel, shopping, restaurants, nightclubs, along with some modest historic preservation plans in order to get their approval in the first place. And now two major approvals later most of the culturally relevant spaces have been discharged, and now it’s a boutique hotel with rooftop exclusive venues, a high end shopping lane and an office building for dentists and attorneys. So, we’re exchanging another hard-won LGBT culturally defined and designed gathering space for a generic office park with a food court.”

D’Amico added that he viewed the development as a potential step backwards for the LGBTQ+-friendly city.

“It is a cautionary tale of how not to protect our culturally insecure LGBT spots. Actual places developed over time by pioneers becoming prop veneers for soulless ideas. Bodies without organs. Trading culture for capitalism,” D’Amico said.

Erickson, though, felt that it was a step forward.

“The Robertson Lane project is a beautifully designed, thoughtful and community-driven project,” Erickson said. “The care the applicants took to reach out to the community as well as the community benefits package that was made stronger on Monday night signify to me that this landmark development in the heart of our Rainbow District will be, much like the Pacific Design Center is now, a landmark for West Hollywood for years to come.”