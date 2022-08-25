WeHo council candidates face off

A virtual forum live on Zoom was held on Aug. 23 with 11 candidates running for three open seats on the West Hollywood City Council in November.

Current West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister is running for reelection, but Councilmembers Lindsey Horvath and John D’Amico are not seeking new terms on the council. Horvath is running for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ 3rd District.

The forum was not broadcast on the city-operated WeHoTV, which has shown every other West Hollywood candidate forum for years. On Aug. 15, the City Council voted 4-0, with Meister recusing herself, not to air the forum on WeHoTV because the event was sponsored by the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, creator of the WEHO PAC, which makes political endorsements. The City Council decided that airing the forum would be a conflict of interest. The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has posted a recording of the forum on its website at wehochamber.com/chamber-tv.

The 11 candidates who appeared in the virtual forum, which was co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Greater Los Angeles, said it was a bad decision to not air the discussion on WeHoTV because many people, such as seniors, do not have access to computers and Zoom. Genevieve Morrill, president and CEO of the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, said the WEHO PAC is a separate entity from the chamber, and not airing the debate on WeHoTV deprived residents of a public service.

“It was an insult and offensive that they made the allusion and insinuated that this was not fair or impartial,” Morrill said. “It’s called the democratic process, and we find it to be censorship. I have been with the chamber for 13 years, and we have hosted and televised the forum every year.”

NBC 4 anchor and reporter Robert Kovacik hosted the forum, in which he asked a series of questions focusing on public safety, homelessness and transportation. The candidate pool included familiar faces including Meister, as well as former Councilmen John Heilman, John Duran and Steve Martin. Candidates Adam Darvish, Sarah Adolphson, Chelsea Byers, Jordan Cockeram, Robert Oliver, Marquita Thomas and Zekiah N. Wright also participated. However, candidate Ben Savage did not.

The candidates came together on other issues such as whether Metro should construct a subway or light rail line through the city. All said it is important that residents and visitors have easy access to Metro rail, although many said the route, which has yet to be determined, must travel through the center of the city and not its periphery.

On public safety, most disagreed with a West Hollywood City Council decision in June to eliminate four deputies from the city’s sheriff’s station over the next nine months, and implement more unarmed Block by Block ambassadors.

“I did not agree with the decision to cut the sheriff’s budget,” Heilman said. “If I’m elected, I would immediately take action to restore the funding to the sheriff’s department. But in addition to that, I want to create a mechanism with our sheriff’s department so that they can communicate not only with the Block by Block security ambassadors, but with private security that work at businesses and residences in West Hollywood.”

“I disagree with that decision. As the council member, I would support our sheriff’s station and bring the walls down with the communication channels between the sheriff’s station and City Hall,” Darvish said.

“I absolutely do not agree with decreasing the size or funding for the sheriff’s department,” Cockeram added. “As we’ve all seen, crime has been on the rise, and we see it every day. We can easily have both a fully-funded sheriff’s department and the Block by Block security ambassadors.”

“I think we need to ultimately stop playing politics with public safety. There’s too much at risk when we allow people to play politics with our safety,” Oliver said. “We live in a city that has the resources such that we don’t have to choose between fighting crime and providing for those most vulnerable in our community. We have to hold law enforcement accountable, and I absolutely support an audit, but we have to add resources to complement and augment what sheriff’s deputies can provide.”

“I voted against cutting our sheriff’s deputies,” Meister added. “And instead of having to vote against our own budget because of it, I don’t believe that you go into a pilot and start changing all the variables [because] then we don’t know what’s working and what’s not working. We also know that because the security ambassadors are unarmed, when they do have a problem, they call the sheriffs. So now you’re adding 30% more security ambassadors, and you’re cutting the number of sheriffs. It doesn’t make any sense.”

“I think most people view the cuts in law enforcement as just a cynical betrayal of the public trust,” Martin said. “The City Council is playing politics with people’s safety. I’ve been opposing these cuts since back in February when the Public Safety Commission voted to reduce the sheriffs by 10 deputies. We really need to restore funding back to pre-COVID levels and add foot patrols and bike patrols, and spend whatever it takes.”

“The recent vote to defund the police in West Hollywood was a tragic mistake,” Duran said. “It’s the public safety commission and the current council that’s playing politics with our community’s public safety, and that restoration of funding has to be returned.”

“On Day One, I would reinstate the four deputies that have been cut,” Adolphson added. “I think this is actually one of main reasons I’m here, I don’t feel safe in my community. And I know many of my neighbors do not either, so and we can’t afford right now to wait and see how the Block by Block ambassadors are going to do. We have to get the police back on our streets.”

“When I’m voted on to City Council, I pledge to the residents of West Hollywood and all of our stakeholders that I will not vote to remove those deputies,” Thomas added. “Our public safety is too important.”

Candidates Wright and Byers said they want to see the effect of reducing the number of deputies and increasing Block by Block ambassadors.

“I’m happy to look at the data that [comes] back and hear community input on whether it was effective. I don’t want to make decisions before having all of the information and to see if this works,” Wright said. “But if it doesn’t, I absolutely will support us bringing the numbers back up to their levels and maintaining them.”

“I am also eager to see how this decision plays out,” Byers said. “I am very much in support of clarifying the role of our sheriff’s deputies. We would never expect sheriff’s deputies to write parking tickets in our town because it’s not a good use of their time. And the same goes for so many other incidents. I believe Block by Block and the new funding that’s given to them to expand their resources allows for a much needed response the community has been asking for.”

Homelessness was also a key topic that drew a varied response, including a plan underway by the city to convert the Holloway Motel on Santa Monica Boulevard into a housing facility for people who are unhoused. Many of the candidates said any programs for homeless individuals must include wraparound services.

“Homelessness is a humanitarian crisis, and all of our solutions for homelessness need to be both compassionate and effective,” Thomas said. “We need to prioritize home retention by continuing to fund our rental assistance program, as well as making sure our residents are aware of their rights so they can stay in their homes.”

“One of the things that I disagreed with the council doing was opening a homeless facility at the Holloway Motel,” Duran said. “That’s an error. In the middle of a commercial district, to open a facility like that is going to only attract more homelessness, impacting the condo owners along Kings Road, both north and south of Santa Monica Boulevard. It’s going to make a problem even more dangerous than it already is.”

“I think the first thing that we have to do is take care of all of our most severely mentally ill homeless residents and that is the biggest threat I think to public safety,” Adolphson said. “I have concerns about the Holloway Motel, but I understand that if we’re going to be putting wraparound services there full-time – behavioral health services, full-time social workers – I think that that could really be a potential solution to getting our homeless off the streets.”

“We need to deal with the people who are most severely impacted, and you really need to do that through a conservatorship,” Martin said. “I do think that it’s really important for us to step up. The transitional housing facility at Holloway can be a success, but only if it’s run correctly.”

“No. 1, we need to prevent homelessness among our residents. And we can do that by expanding our poverty reduction program, expanding our rental assistance,” Heilman said. “And I also want to acknowledge that the city already does a lot. It funds shelter beds, it funds rehab and it funds outreach workers, it funds mental health evaluation teams. What we really need is the authority to work with nonprofits and with families to get people into the type of care they need.”

“I’ve been supporting West Hollywood city staff for years with the visionary behavioral crisis unit that will soon be unveiled for the community. This will include mental health services, outreach workers and more,” Byers said. “But this program is set up for failure unless we can fully fund it. Also, I’m excited to have the Holloway Motel as a transitional shelter in our city.”

“The harsh truth is that the longer a person is homeless, the greater the decline in their mental health,” Wright said. “And so we need sustained collaborative solutions, including more housing, career training, private rooms and supportive housing in order to address [homelessness].”

“I want to place more pressure on the county to provide additional [Mental Health Response] teams and actually utilize the measure H funds to build mental health and rehab facilities and housing with wraparound services,” Meister said. “And if they don’t want to do that, then they need to give us the money so that we can partner with neighboring cities because as we all know, this is a regional problem.”

“This is a regional issue and we need to find regional solutions, more access to shelter beds, mental health resources and substance abuse resources,” Oliver said. “If I’m elected, I will fight at the state and county level to ensure that we in West Hollywood are getting the resources that we need to add things like more mental evaluation teams and more care teams to offer wraparound services to people experiencing homelessness.”

“Santa Monica has partnered with a company to create a program that’s called Project Connect [which] has helped identify what they call high utilizers of emergency services, and that’s how they are able to help them get specific resources that they need, whether that be transitionary housing, drug and alcohol rehab, or mental health care,” Cockeram said. “This helps their city save resources, time and money, so I want to bring a program like Project Connect to West Hollywood.”

The candidates also discussed topics specifically affecting the city, including the future of outdoor dining and dockless transportation options like e-scooters and e-bikes, and whether members of boards and commissions should be required to be West Hollywood residents.

Morrill said the public can watch the forum at wehochamber.com/chamber-tv. She added that the WEHO PAC will announce its endorsements later this month or in early September.

“We want everybody to make their own decision,” she added.